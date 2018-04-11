A street in North Philadelphia gets a new name Wednesday, in honor of the legendary boxer "Smokin' Joe" Frazier. Part of busy Glenwood Avenue will be re-named Joe Frazier Boulevard.

It’s been 46 years since Philadelphia boxer 'Smokin’ Joe' Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali in Madison Square Garden during the “Fight of the Century.”

The city is honoring its favorite non-fictional boxing son with his own street Wednesday.

Just days after Sylvester Stallone returned to the famous Rocky Balboa statue, the city of Philadelphia will be memorializing Frazier by renaming the street where his old training gym can be found. Frazier already has a statue of his own in South Philly.

Glenwood Avenue at Broad Street will be rechristened as Joe Frazier Boulevard at noon. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other city dignitaries will be joined by boxing legends Larry Holmes and Bernard Hopkins at the event.

Watch the ceremony LIVE on this page.



Frazier was the undisputed heavyweight champion from 1970 to 1973. He won a gold medal at the 1964 Olympics. He was 32-4-1 over his professional career with his only losses coming to Ali, in two rematches, and George Foreman twice.

Frazier died in Philadelphia at age 67 in 2011.