This Philly Cop Showed Off His Best Moves on the Parade Route
Eagles Super Bowl Parade of Champions: Complete Coverage

Eagles Super Bowl Parade of Champions: Complete Coverage

This Philly Cop Showed Off His Best Moves on the Parade Route

By Franki Rudnesky

Published 5 hours ago

    processing...

    This Philly Cop Showed Off His Best Moves on the Parade Route
    Cindy Webster

    Seems like everyone had an unforgettable time at the Eagles' Super Bowl Parade Thursday in Philly, from players to coaches to spectators -- to even the police officers monitoring the event.

    Check out this video taken by Cindy Webster on the Ben Franklin Parkway during the parade, which shows one cop getting down and showing off his best moves to an adoring crowd. The spectators erupted into cheers in response.

    NBC10 has reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department and is waiting on identification of the enthusiastic police officer.

