A Philadelphia animal shelter was forced to give three of their pets New Orleans-themed names after losing an NFL playoff bet to a Louisiana shelter.

The Morris Animal Refuge announced on Twitter Monday that they renamed their three pets "Sean Purrton," "Tchouppa" and "Nola."

The Refuge made a bet with the Louisiana SPCA prior to Sunday's divisional playoff game between the Eagles and Saints. The loser would have to give three of its own adoptable pets names associated with the winning shelter's city. The Eagles put a fight, jumping to a 14-0 lead before ultimately falling to the Saints 20 to 14.

While the Morris Animal Refuge lost the bet, they may have found a workaround. They encouraged local residents to adopt the three pets and rename them something more Philly appropriate. As if you needed even more motivation to adopt a pet, saving local animals from having the names associated with the team that broke our hearts should be enough.