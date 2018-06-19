Philly Asks Millennials: What Do You Want From Our City?

When Philadelphia first announced the creation of its Millennial Advisory Committee, more than 400 people applied for 21 spots.

Philadelphia is reaching out to millennials to ask how officials can make a better city for them.

At a Millennial Forum Saturday, the mayor and members of his administration will hear from that generation about local issues that matter to them.

The city established its first Millennial Advisory Committee in August 2016. More than 400 people applied for the committee's 21 spots.

"The millennial population is the largest demographic in the city of Philadelphia. We want to know what this age group needs to succeed and want to remain in the city," MAC Chair Nicole White said.

The forum starts at 9 a.m. at Temple University's Howard Gittis Student Center. It's free and open to the public, but anyone interested in attending should pre-register to reserve a spot.

"This event will provide an opportunity for a large swath of the city's millennials to give their opinion on these issues. We hope that it will be fun, engaging, informative and most importantly allow our peers to have their voices heard," White said in a press release.

The MAC is a diverse group; members range in age from 23 to 34 and come from different neighborhoods and cultures in the Philadelphia area.

Following the opening remarks from Mayor Jim Kenney and other officials, the forum will break off into three workshops focused on social justice, financial futures, and neighborhood change. At this point, the public will be able to discuss opinions with specific committee's in Kenney's administration

White said city officials hope that this will be the start of an ongoing discussion between the city and millennials. Although this is the only event officially planned, expect more announcements in the near future.

"We want to have at least three public events per year," White said. "The size of each may vary, but we want to do something similar."