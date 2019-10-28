Philadelphia Police Officer Responding to Shooting Hurt in Crash - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philadelphia Police Officer Responding to Shooting Hurt in Crash

The officer was on her way to assist in a shooting investigation when she crashed her cruiser at at Brous Avenue and Robbins Street early Monday

By Dan Stamm

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • An officer was on her way to assist in a shooting investigation when she crashed her cruiser at a Mayfair intersection early Monday.

    • The officer and a person in the other car were both listed in stable condition, emergency responders said.

    • The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    A Philadelphia police officer crashed while she was responding to a shooting investigation overnight.

    The officer’s cruiser collided with a red car at Brous Avenue and Robbins Street in the Mayfair neighborhood around 4 a.m.

    The officer, who hasn’t been identified, was conscious when taken to a nearby hospital after the wreck, emergency responders said. The driver of the other vehicle was also transported to the hospital in stable condition.

    The officer was on her way to assist at a shooting scene along Hunting Park Avenue in the city’s Juniata Park neighborhood at the time, police said. That scene is more than 3 miles away.

    Police continued to investigate the crash Monday morning.

      

