Visitors can cross bridges, balance on ropes, climb through obstacles and zipline to the bottom of the course.

Swing past trees and climb through obstacles like a high-climbing animal this summer.

The Philadelphia Zoo is introducing a new 34-foot high zipline and rope course called WildWorks, opening Tuesday, May 7.

The WildWorks course by Independence Blue Cross will feature two courses: one for adults or more experienced climbers and one for kids.

During the 20-25 minute experience, daring climbers can cross bridges, balance on ropes, climb through obstacles and zipline to the bottom of the course.

Participants won’t need to purchase admission to the zoo to experience the rope course, and tickets for the experience range from $4 to $10.

For kids under 48 inches, there will be a “tykes” system that simulates the course on a smaller scale.

The ropes course is one of four new attractions at the zoo, including a new Lego sculptures display called Creatures of Habitat and an open-market food area called The Urban Green.

"This is such an exciting time for Philadelphia and the Zoo,” the Zoo’s chief marketing officer Amy Shearer said in a announcement about the attraction. "There is literally something new around every corner of the Zoo this spring and summer."

WildWorks will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and weekends.