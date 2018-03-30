Philadelphia Zoo wants the public's help in naming their newest baby African hedgehog.

There's a new baby animal in town, and he needs a name.

Philadelphia Zoo and their partners at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children are asking for the public's help in naming the zoo's latest youngster: a male African hedgehog.

On the zoo's website, visitors can vote on their favorite of three possible names:

1. Dakota - Derived from the title of a Native American tribe, the name Dakota symbolizes families, communities and bloodlines.

2. Jasiri - The Swahili word for "brave," Jasiri is a tribute to the children battling illness at St. Christopher's.

3. Topher - Topher, was selected by the NICU staff at St. Christopher's to reference the hospital's name.

The soon-to-be-named hoglet will be training this summer to join the Zoo on Wheels program, a traveling interactive animal show designed for young learners.

Vote soon: Voting for the most fitting name for the little critter ends Friday at 5 p.m. The winning name will be announced next week, according to the zoo.