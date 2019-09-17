An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death next to her baby boy inside a Philadelphia home Tuesday night.

The 28-year-old woman was shot once in the face inside a home on the 5400 block of Stewart Street at 8:03 p.m. When police arrived, they also found the woman’s 6-month-old son on the bed next to her. The baby was unharmed.

The woman was taken to Lankenau Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:23 p.m.

No arrests have been made. Police told NBC10 there was an argument inside the house prior to the shooting but they did not reveal any additional details. They also have not released a description of any suspects.