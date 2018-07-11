Fleeing Man Dies After Jumping Into Creek, Police Say

Police say a man who was wanted for resisting arrest and eluding police in New Jersey fled a traffic stop in Philadelphia, jumped into Wissahickon Creek and was pronounced dead after being pulled out of the water.

A man died after he fled a traffic stop and then jumped into a creek Wednesday night in Philadelphia, according to police.

Police say the 29-year-old man was driving a commercial vehicle on the Lincoln Drive off-ramp to Ridge Avenue at 7:10 p.m. It's illegal for commercial vehicles to use that ramp, according to officials.

An officer pulled the driver over, ran his information and determined he had a warrant in New Jersey for resisting arrest and eluding police. As the officer walked back to the vehicle, the man got out and jumped into the Wissahickon Creek, officials said.

The water was about 12 feet deep, police said. Divers with the police marine unit went into the water, found the man's body and pulled him out. He was pronounced dead by medics at the scene at 8:20 p.m.



Police have not yet revealed the man’s identity.

