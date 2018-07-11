Tunisians wave national flags to show support for their government in front of the prime minister's office in Tunis, Tunisia, in a file photo from Friday, May 26, 2017.

In an attempt to further the long-held relations with the United States, Tunisia has appointed its newest diplomatic representative right here in Philadelphia.

At the National Liberty Museum in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jerry Sorkin received his official credentials to the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia as Tunisia’s Honorary Consul. His impressive career includes relations with Tunisia spanning nearly four decades.

Sorkin received both undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Pennsylvania. He returned to Philadelphia in 2016 after living in Tunisia for more than six years.

Along with professional projects on cultural tourism, he served as the Director for an academic program in Tunisia with George Washington University’s School of Tourism Studies.

"With his appointment, the momentum will only build. Tunisia and the US will reap the benefits of his efforts," Faycal Gouia, the Tunisian Ambassador to Washington, said.

While the Philadelphia area does not have a large Tunisian population, the move is seen as an opportunity to grow Tunisia's presence in one of the United States' largest cities.



The Republic of Tunisia is now the 55th foreign country in the Consular Corps Association of Philadelphia.