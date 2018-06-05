Philly Teacher Accused of Taking Bribes from Students in Exchange for Good Grades - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philly Teacher Accused of Taking Bribes from Students in Exchange for Good Grades

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District confirmed with NBC10 they were investigating the allegations.

By David Chang and Brandon Hudson

Published 25 minutes ago

    A Philadelphia teacher was fired for allegedly taking bribes from students in exchange for better grades.

    NBC10 first received a tip that Amanda Richardson, a teacher at the LINC High School on W. Erie Ave., was accused of accepting bribes from her students and giving them good grades in return. A spokesperson for the Philadelphia School District confirmed with NBC10 they were investigating the allegations.

    “We are aware of the situation and once it was brought to our attention, we acted immediately,” the spokesperson wrote. “The teacher was promptly removed from the school and both the Inspector General and Philadelphia Police have been notified. The School District of Philadelphia is fully cooperating with the investigation."

    The school district did not specify exactly what the alleged bribes were. They continue to investigate.


      

