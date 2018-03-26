A man died in his girlfriend’s arms after he was stabbed with a sword by another man following an argument in a boarding house in Philadelphia’s Chinatown, investigators said.

Kamisha White, 28, told NBC10 the ordeal began Monday around 5:30 a.m. inside a boarding house on 10th and Appletree streets where she, her boyfriend Tirus Kitchen, 21, and Tony Wu, 23, all lived. According to White, the men were arguing in the stairway leading to the basement of the building when Wu allegedly took out a 12-inch sword and stabbed Kitchen twice in the chest.

“Basically, I opened the door and they were tussling and he asked to talk to him,” White said. “After that I thought he punched him, but he actually stabbed him.”

White told NBC10 Kitchen died in her arms.

“I’m upset,” White said. “I’m not angry. Just hurt. He didn’t deserve it.”

Kitchen worked as a cook as well as in maintenance in the past, according to White.

“He was hardworking, determined,” White said. “He had a future.”

Wu, a Chinese National who previously worked on a cruise ship, according to sources, fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is described as an Asian man standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11 and weighing between 200 and 230 pounds.

L & I officials are also investigating the boarding house where the deadly stabbing took place. According to investigators, the boarding house is illegal.

If you have any information on Wu’s whereabouts, please call Philadelphia Police.

