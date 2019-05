Check your Match 6 tickets!

A North Philadelphia supermarket sold a jackpot winning ticket worth $1.2 milion in Tuesday’s drawing, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at an address listed as L & P Express LLC on Whitaker Avenue. The market gets a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

If your ticket matches the winning numbers, 04-11-35-37-42-47, call 717-702-8008 or visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office.