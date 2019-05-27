3 Teens, Woman Hurt After SUV Crashes Through Philly Store

Several people, including three teens, were injured after a car crashed into a Philadelphia store Monday afternoon.

Police said a 71-year-old woman was driving a red Kia SUV around 1:30 p.m. when she somehow lost control of the vehicle and crashed through the front window of the Rainbow store on the 2400 block of South 24th Street.

The vehicle struck a 16-year-old boy on the sidewalk as well as a 57-year-old woman, 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl who were inside the store.

The 16-year-old boy was taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently in critical condition.

The 57-year-old woman was taken to Methodist Hospital and treated for back and neck injuries. The 15-year-old girl suffered a knee injury and was treated by medics at the scene. The 14-year-old girl suffered a foot injury and was also treated at the scene. Both girls were taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for further evaluation.

The driver was not seriously injured but was taken to Presbyterian Hospital for observation, officials said.

