A body was found wrapped in a blanket just off a sidewalk in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane nieghborhood early Friday.

Neighbors in a Philadelphia neighborhood recognized the man whose body was found wrapped in a blanket and placed on a sidewalk overnight.

Philadelphia police found the unresponsive victim, partially wrapped in a blanket on a grassy area just off W Stenton Avenue near N Lambert Street, after being called to the West Oak Lane neighborhood shortly after midnight for a report of a person screaming, police said.

The man was shot in the eye, back and chest and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Police didn’t identify the 46-year-old victim but neighbors told NBC10 they recognized him as a man in his 40s who lives nearby.

It wasn’t clear where the man was killed.

Police hoped surveillance video could help them track down the man’s killer.