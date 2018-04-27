Screams Lead Philadelphia Police to Body Wrapped in Blanket - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Screams Lead Philadelphia Police to Body Wrapped in Blanket

West Oak Lane neighbors recognized the victim as a man who lived nearby.

By Dan Stamm

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    Body Found Wrapped in Blanket & Dumped

    A body was found wrapped in a blanket just off a sidewalk in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane nieghborhood early Friday.

    (Published 34 minutes ago)

    Neighbors in a Philadelphia neighborhood recognized the man whose body was found wrapped in a blanket and placed on a sidewalk overnight.

    Philadelphia police found the unresponsive victim, partially wrapped in a blanket on a grassy area just off W Stenton Avenue near N Lambert Street, after being called to the West Oak Lane neighborhood shortly after midnight for a report of a person screaming, police said.

    The man was shot in the eye, back and chest and was declared dead at the scene, police said.

    Police didn’t identify the 46-year-old victim but neighbors told NBC10 they recognized him as a man in his 40s who lives nearby.

    It wasn’t clear where the man was killed.

    Police hoped surveillance video could help them track down the man’s killer.

      

