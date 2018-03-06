Your Guide to Philadelphia's Snow Emergency

A massive effort is underway in Philadelphia to make sure the city is ready for another storm. As NBC10 explains, officials are trying to avoid problems that occurred during last week's winter storm.

With heavy, wet snow as well as gusty winds set to hit our area, a Snow Emergency has been declared for Philadelphia starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Here’s our complete guide:

PHILLY SCHOOLS

All School District of Philadelphia schools and administrative offices are closed Wednesday. All after-school activities will be canceled and all district early childhood centers will be closed as well.

All archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city of Philadelphia will be closed Wednesday.

Check here for a full list of school closings across the area.



PARKING

All parked cars must be moved off Snow Emergency routes for plowing. When moving your car, park as far from the corner of the street as possible as vehicles parked too close to the corner get in the way of snow plows turning corners.

Check the map of Snow Emergency routes HERE.



Any vehicles left on Snow Emergency routes will be moved to other parking spots. If your car is moved, call 215-686-SNOW but DO NOT call 911.

commuter alert Your Transportation Guide for Wednesday's Snow

The Philadelphia Parking Authority (PPA) will offer a flat 24-hour $5 parking rate at the following garages in Center City from Tuesday at 7 p.m. until the snow emergency is lifted.



AutoPark at Independence Mall (5th & Market Streets)

AutoPark at Jefferson (10th & Ludlow Streets)

AutoPark at the Gallery (10th & Filbert Streets)

AutoPark at Old City (2nd & Sansom Streets)

Parkade on 8th (801 Filbert Street)

Philadelphia Family Court Garage (1503-11 Arch Street - Going south on 15th Street, enter the garage on the west side just after 15th & Cherry St.)

Customers must bring their ticket and pay at the PPA Management Office in each garage to receive the discounted $5 rate.

If you’re driving Wednesday, use caution and give yourself extra time

SALTING/PLOWING

The Philadelphia Streets Department, which has more than 40,000 tons of salt and over 400 pieces of equipment available, will mobilize at midnight.

CITY GOVERNMENT

All municipal city offices in Philadelphia will be closed Wednesday.



PHILLY COURTS, PRISONS

All courts and offices of the Philadelphia Courts will be closed. All critical services are expected to remain operational.

All inmate visits at Philadelphia prisons are canceled Wednesday

TRASH AND RECYCLING

All trash and recycling collections Wednesday will be suspended. If you normally have collections on Wednesday, hold your trash and recycling until Thursday. Thursday and Friday collections will also be delayed one day and residents should be prepared for further delays depending on how severe the storm is.

SEPTA

SEPTA will operate Regional Rail on a Severe Storm Schedule Wednesday. Get more information HERE.

AIRPORT

If you’re traveling or picking someone up at Philadelphia International Airport check their flight status before leaving. Get more information on the Philly International website or call 1-800-PHL-GATE.

HOMELESS OUTREACH

Philly’s homeless outreach teams will patrol the streets and urge homeless people to come to local shelters. If you’re concerned about someone who is homeless, call the Outreach Coordination Center at 215-232-1984 at any time.

PET SAFETY

If you see a pet outside during the extreme cold, call the ACCT Philly hotline at 267-385-3800. Owners who leave their dogs outside in extreme cold without proper shelter can be fined up to $500.