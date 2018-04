A teen boy died from his injuries a few days after being shot in Philadelphia.

The 15-year-old boy was on the 800 block of South Street at 5:54 p.m. Sunday when a gunman opened fire. The teen was struck once in the left buttocks and taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital. On Wednesday he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects. They continue to investigate.