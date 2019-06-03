A teen girl is fighting for her life after she was struck by a stray bullet while sitting in a car in Philadelphia Monday night.

The 18-year-old girl was a passenger inside a vehicle at the intersection of Emerald and Atlantic streets shortly before 10 p.m. when a shooting occurred. The teen was shot at least once and taken to Temple University Hospital where she is in extremely critical condition.

Police don't believe she was the intended target.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.