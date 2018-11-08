Gunman Kills Teen, Injures 2 Other Victims in Point Breeze

An investigation is underway after a gunman killed a teen boy and injured two other victims in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia Thursday night.

Two 16-year-old boys and a 20-year-old man were on the 1200 block of South 15th Street at 7:32 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. One teen was shot six times throughout the body and pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital at 8:10 p.m.

The second teen was shot once in the right side while the 20-year-old man was shot in the leg. Both victims were taken to the hospital. The surviving teen is in critical condition while the man is stable.

No arrests have been made. Police continue to investigate.