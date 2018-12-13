Gunman Shoots 4 Men Inside Barbershop in Hunting Park

Four people were shot inside a barbershop in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia Thursday night. Two of the victims are critical while two are stable.

A gunman shot four men inside a barbershop in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The shooting occurred inside a barbershop on the 4500 block of North Broad Street at 7:06 p.m. Thursday.

A 28-year-old man was shot several times in the chest, a 42-year-old man was shot once in the leg and once in the chest, a 46-year-old man was shot once in the right arm and once in the chest and a 45-year-old man was grazed on his left shoulder.

All four victims were taken to area hospitals. The 28-year-old man and 42-year-old man are both in critical condition. The other two victims are stable.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

It was one of two reported shootings in Philadelphia Thursday night. A 25-year-old man was shot in the head inside the Magic Wok Chinese restaurant on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue at 7 p.m.

The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is in critical condition. No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.