A Philadelphia sheriff's sergeant is accused of indecently assaulting a sheriff's deputy who worked for him.

On October 27, 2017, the 43-year-old woman told investigators in the Special Victims Unit that her immediate supervisor, Sheriff's Sgt. Stephen Postell, 42, indecently assaulted her. The woman said the incident occurred on May 16, 2017 while she was working on an assignment with Postell. Postell allegedly parked a vehicle under the bridge in the area of 16th and Westmoreland streets and indecently assaulted her.

The woman also accused Postell of sexually assaulting her during another incident at their workplace.

On Friday, Postell was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, indecent assault and simple assault.

Postell will be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Sheriff's Office. According to the spokesperson, Postell has been under investigation since November of 2017.





