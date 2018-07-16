A homeless man sobbed over the body of his beloved dog in Center City after a Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy killed it Monday morning, according to investigators.

The incident unfolded as a pair of deputies attempted to break up a confrontation between two men who were spotted arguing near 15th and Arch streets, Luz Cardenas, a sheriff’s office spokeswoman, said.

At one point during the argument, the dog’s owner picked up his backpack and lunged at the other man. His dog was tethered to the backpack and appeared to present a threat to the deputies, Cardenas said. One fired the fatal shot.

The dog’s owner was distraught as police roped off the scene.

“I’m with her 24-7,” he said. “We do everything together. She eats first … and then, if I can, I eat.”

He went on to tell NBC10 that his dog was his only friend.

The sheriff’s deputy who killed the dog is on desk duty while the incident is under investigation, Cardenas said.