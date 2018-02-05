All Philadelphia public and parochial schools will close for staff and students in honor of the Eagles parade Thursday.

The Upper Darby School District also announced campuses will close for the parade.

This includes both elementary and secondary schools.

“The excitement of the Eagles first Super Bowl victory is a once in a lifetime event. For this reason we have decided to give our students, teachers and their families the chance to witness history,” Philadelphia schools Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite said in a statement.

The parade will tentatively begin at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philadelphia, city officials said. It will head north on Broad to City Hall and then turn up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway ending at the "Rocky Steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The Archdiocese cited concerns over street closures and gridlock in its statement, but also took a moment to congratulate its hometown team.

"The Archdiocese of Philadelphia continues to extend its prayerful congratulations and best wishes to the Philadelphia Eagles on their historic victory in Super Bowl LII! Thank you for bringing the Lombardi Trophy home to the City of Brotherly Love!"



