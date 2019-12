A fire spread through at least three row homes and forced evacuations in Philadelphia Thursday night. SkyForce10 was over the scene.

The fire started at a row home on Water Street just off Westmoreland Street around 8:45 p.m. Flames spread to two more row homes and neighboring houses were evacuated.

No injuries have been reported so far. Firefighters were able to bring the flames under control around 9:15 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.