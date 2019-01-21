Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock talks about growing up in the city and his new album ahead of his performance at the newly-renovated Met along N. Broad Street. He was the first hip hop artist to perform at the venue.

PnB Rock, an up-and-coming rap artist from Philadelphia, was arrested Sunday at a suburban townhome development on drug and gun charges.

Bensalem Township police arrested PnB Rock, whose legal name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, and a woman, Stephanie Sibounheuang, while executing a search warrant just before 1 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

The home at the Waterside development off of Street Road had been the subject of neighborhood complaints about loud parties and the smell of marijuana since November 2018, according to authorities.

In the search, police said they found four pounds of marijuana, scales, packaging material, more than $33,000 in cash as well as a .40 caliber Glock handgun, which had been reported stolen.

PnB Rock, a Philadelphia-born rapper whose real name is Rakim Allen, left, and Stephanie Sibounheuang, right, were arrested at Allen's apartment in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Jan. 20, 2019.

Photo credit: Bensalem Police Department

Allen, 27, faces several charges including possession with the intent to deliver. Sibounheuang, 27, is also charged with possession and related offenses.

Born in Germantown, PnB Rock had several popular singles including "Fleek" and "Selfish," the latter listing on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. His name is drawn from the intersection near where he grew up: Pastorius and Baynton streets.

He was the first hip hop artist to perform at the newly-opened Met along N. Broad Street. Prior to that Dec. 28, 2018, performance, PnB Rock spoke to NBC10 about his upcoming album, Trapstar Turnt Popstar, which he expected to be released this February. A tour was set to follow, he said.

Bail was set at $500,000 for both Allen and Sibounheuang and they were remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility. Court documents did not list an attorney for either.