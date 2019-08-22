As of Thursday, the Philadelphia Police Department will announce the launch of the PhillyUnsolvedMurders.com website. Its purpose is to help gain information and solve killings.

Philadelphia police are hoping a new website can bring justice in some of the city’s unsolved murders.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson and Homicide Unit Capt. Jason Smith will unveil PhillyUnsolvedMurders.com at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The site, which was not yet live as of Thursday morning, is going to serve as a tool for homicide detectives trying to bring some closure for people devastated by losing a loved one, police said.

“While solving these cases will not bring back those whose lives were taken, it may offer victims’ families and friends some sense of resolution,” the department said in a news release.

Visitors to the mobile-friendly unsolved murder website will learn more about murder victims and be able to submit photos, videos, audio recordings and tips, police said.

Tips can be submitted anonymously. Tipsters can also email or call in information that could help solve murders.

The need to bring killers to justice in Philadelphia is greater than the national average. Last year, about 60% of killers in Philly remained on the loose, WHYY reported. That means only about 40% of the 315 murders in 2018 were cleared, meaning an arrest was made, by year's end.

Nationally, around 60% of murders are cleared annually.