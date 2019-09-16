The City of Philadelphia has issued more than 7,000 make-good checks since April to public employees. The reason? A payroll system with millions of dollars in upgrades is still not operating properly. Mayor Jim Kenney's chief of staff, Jim Engler, promised that all employees will receive the the right pay.

The Philadelphia police union will ask the courts for relief from "chronic problems" with the City of Philadelphia's payroll system, according to a letter from the union president.

The city government's payroll system has been affected by wage errors and incorrect tax deductions for months, according to the letter and previous reporting by NBC10.

The letter was sent by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 President John McNesby to union members to let them know of the expected court action.

NBC10 first reported on widespread payroll issues in July. The city at the time said some 7,000 "make-good" checks had been issued to employees since April because of pay problems.

McNesby's letter confirms that problems remain, despite city officials' assurances in the summer that the problems would be fixed.

"As a result of numerous serious complaints with the City payroll system, the FOP will be going into court seeking immediate relief," McNesby wrote. "Failure to pay, incorrect payments and incorrect taxes deducted are now chronic problems which the City is either unwilling or unable to remedy."

"Numerous meetings have been held with no resolution to the situation," he added.

A spokesman for Mayor Jim Kenney did not have an immediate response to the letter.

McNesby told NBC10 in a phone interview that there is no court date set yet. He also noted that the problems with pay and tax deductions is not limited to the 8,300 employees of the police department.

The city employs early 30,000 people.