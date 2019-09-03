A suspect opened fire at police in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday evening, investigators said.

Officials said the unidentified man fired around ten shots at police near 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue at 6:40 p.m. No officers were struck and no injuries have been reported so far.

Police and a SWAT team searched for the suspect but have not yet found him or the weapon. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-1 man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.