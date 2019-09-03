Gunman Fires 10 Shots at Officers in Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Gunman Fires 10 Shots at Officers in Southwest Philadelphia, Police Say

Officials said the unidentified man fired around ten shots at police near 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue at 6:40 p.m.

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    A suspect opened fire at police in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday evening, investigators said.

    Officials said the unidentified man fired around ten shots at police near 60th Street and Kingsessing Avenue at 6:40 p.m. No officers were struck and no injuries have been reported so far.

    Police and a SWAT team searched for the suspect but have not yet found him or the weapon. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-1 man wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

