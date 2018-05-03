On May 3, 2008, Philadelphia Police Sgt. Stephen Liczbinski was shot and killed as he confronted three bank robbery suspects in Port Richmond.

The widow of Sgt. Stephen Liczbinski is remembering her husband on the 10th anniversary of his shooting death.

“10 years ago today, someone took you away from me and our family because they didn’t think your life mattered,” Michelle Liczbinski tweeted Thursday. "It mattered to me. I miss you."

Sgt. Liczbinski, a 12-year police force veteran, was shot and killed on May 3, 2008 when he tried to apprehend three bank robbery suspects inside a grocery story in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood. One member of the trio, Howard Cain, fired a fatal shot at Liczbinski. Cain was later killed by police in the manhunt that followed.

The other two suspects, Eric Floyd and Levon Warner, were later sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder. Warner drove the getaway car and Floyd handled the assault-style rifle prior to the shooting.

Sgt. Liczbinski left behind a widow and three children. He was 39 years old.



Michelle Liczbinski planned to mark the 10th anniversary of her husband's death by visiting a plaque commemorating the fallen officer, she said.

