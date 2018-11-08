What to Know Philadelphia police officer Paul Sulock was shot in Kensington Wednesday morning.

Sulock is a 10-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and a father of four.

He was hit by gunfire while attempting to break up a potential shooting, police said.

The Philadelphia police officer who chased down and helped apprehend two suspects despite being shot in the thigh will be released from the hospital Thursday afternoon.

Paul Sulock, 31, was struck by gunfire Wednesday while attempting to thwart a shooting near Kensington, police said.

Sulock, 10-year police force veteran and married father of four, was shot in the right thigh, police said. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where his family, including Sulock's policeman father, stayed by his side as he recovered.

"This is valor to the highest degree," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said shortly after Sulock was taken to the hospital.

Chaos erupted around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday near Madison and G streets in the shadow of SEPTA's Market Frankford Line.

Sulock and his partner had been patrolling nearby when they saw two men crouched behind cars, possibly preparing to shoot at each other, Ross said. At least one of the men had a gun.

Sulock and his partner got out of their car and approached the two men. One of them opened fire on the police officers.

Despite his injury, Sulock chased down the suspects and apprehended one of them, Ross said.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows one of the gunmen running away from the scene while Sulock's partner chases after him.



Sulock's partner and the two suspects were not injured, Ross said.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner joined Ross and Mayor Jim Kenney outside the hospital where Sulock was being treated Tuesday. He promised swift justice.

"We are here to support this truly heroic officer," Krasner said. "We want you know that the District Attorney's Office is taking this case extremely seriously."

The matter will be assigned to the legal unit that handles homicide and shooting matters, Krasner added.

At least three dozen police cars from the city and SEPTA police departments flooded nearby Allegheny Avenue as the investigation continued. Armed officers could be seen running through back alleys behind homes in the area.

"I'm shot. I'm shot in the leg," Sulock could be heard saying over the police department's radio system after he was shot.

SkyForce10 was overhead as several other people were also arrested and taken into custody. Police will not try to piece together what led to the confrontation between the two suspects.

