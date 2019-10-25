Firefighters and police investigate the crash on I-676 in Philadelphia.

A Philadelphia police officer injured his leg during a crash on the busy Vine Street Expressway Friday morning.

The officer was riding a motorcycle on I-676 east near 21st Street around 9:15 a.m. when the incident occurred, Philadelphia police said.

Police didn’t reveal the extent of the leg injury.

A fire truck along with police officers could be seen blocking the left-hand lanes of I-676 as they investigated the crash.

An SUV was stopped on the other side of the 21st Street overpass. Police didn’t say if that vehicle was involved.

This story is developing and will be updated.