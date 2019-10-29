Philly Officer Injured During Traffic Stop, Police Say

A Philadelphia police officer was injured during a traffic stop Tuesday night, investigators said.

The officer pulled over a vehicle on Cobbs Creek Parkway and Sansom Street around 9:30 p.m. Police said the driver then fled the scene, injuring the officer in the process. Police have not yet revealed whether the suspect's vehicle struck the officer or if the officer fell while trying to avoid being hit.

The officer was taken to Presbyterian Hospital. His or her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Police are currently searching for the suspect along the border of Philadelphia and Upper Darby near Cobbs Creek Parkway and Spruce Street.

