Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who was caught on video smashing in the windows of the Center City Macy’s store while fans celebrated the Eagles Super Bowl win Sunday night.
Cellphone video shows a masked man smashing the windows of the Macy’s on 1300 Market Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police also obtained photos of the man unmasked.
If you have any information on the vandalism or the man’s identity, please call Detective Guercio and Detective Palumbo at the Central Detective Division/SIU at 215-686-3047. You can also submit a tip to Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).