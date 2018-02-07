Caught on Cam: Man Smashes Windows of Center City Macy's After Eagles Super Bowl Win - NBC 10 Philadelphia
DEVELOPING: 
Super Bowl Victory Parade: What to Know
OLY-PHILLY

Caught on Cam: Man Smashes Windows of Center City Macy's After Eagles Super Bowl Win

Cellphone video shows a masked man smashing the windows of the Macy’s on 1300 Market Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

By David Chang

Published at 11:43 PM EST on Feb 7, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Caught on Cam: Man Breaks Window of Macy's Store Following Eagles Super Bowl Win

    A man was caught on camera breaking the window of the Center City Macy's store during the Eagles Super Bowl Victory celebration.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)

    Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who was caught on video smashing in the windows of the Center City Macy’s store while fans celebrated the Eagles Super Bowl win Sunday night.

    Cellphone video shows a masked man smashing the windows of the Macy’s on 1300 Market Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police also obtained photos of the man unmasked.

    A photo of the suspect.
    Photo credit: Philadelphia Police

    If you have any information on the vandalism or the man’s identity, please call Detective Guercio and Detective Palumbo at the Central Detective Division/SIU at 215-686-3047. You can also submit a tip to Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

    8 People Arrested After Eagles Super Bowl Win 8 People Arrested After Eagles Super Bowl Win

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices