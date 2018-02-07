A man was caught on camera breaking the window of the Center City Macy's store during the Eagles Super Bowl Victory celebration.

Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who was caught on video smashing in the windows of the Center City Macy’s store while fans celebrated the Eagles Super Bowl win Sunday night.

Cellphone video shows a masked man smashing the windows of the Macy’s on 1300 Market Street around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police also obtained photos of the man unmasked.

A photo of the suspect.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Police

If you have any information on the vandalism or the man’s identity, please call Detective Guercio and Detective Palumbo at the Central Detective Division/SIU at 215-686-3047. You can also submit a tip to Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).



