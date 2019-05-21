Philly Detective in Car Shoots Man, Police Say

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot by a Philadelphia police detective Monday night.

The 7 ½ year veteran in the East Detective Division was driving his unmarked vehicle to headquarters along the 3400 block of G Street around 8:50 p.m. after processing a scene. The detective was stopped at a red light when an unidentified man, approximately in his early 30’s, walked toward his vehicle on the driver’s side, police said.

The man started speaking but the detective couldn’t make out what he said because his window was rolled up, according to police. The detective thought he saw a firearm in the man's hand and believed he was trying to rob him, investigators said.

The detective then took out his gun and fired three shots through his car window, striking the man once in the torso.

Responding officers took the man to Temple University Hospital. He is currently in critical condition.

Police have not yet revealed whether the man was armed but said they have not recovered a weapon.

Residents told NBC10 the man who was shot is a known panhandler in the neighborhood. Police continue to investigate the incident.

