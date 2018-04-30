The Philadelphia Parking Authority is gifting people the opportunity to get rid of their parking tickets. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details on the new deal.

Have some very long overdue Philadelphia parking tickets?

You better act quick for relief.

Anyone with unpaid parking tickets from before 2013, can sign up to have their debt forgiven. The amnesty program also offers vehicle owners a 70-percent discount for towing and storage fees from 2014 or earlier.

Enrollment for the program ends Monday. The Parking Amnesty website was no longer taking applications as of Monday but procrastinators had until 6 p.m. Monday to apply in person at 917 Filbert Street, just expect to wait in line.

Have old parking tickets in Philadelphia? You better act Monday if you want amnesty.

The savings from Philadelphia Parking Authority debt collection come with some caveats: