Opera superstar Placido Domingo's invitation to the Philadelphia Orchestra's opening night concert has been withdrawn after a report from the Associated Press detailed allegations of sexual harassment.

What to Know Plácido Domingo, one of the world's most prolific opera singers, will not perform with the Philadelphia Orchestra in September.

In a report to the AP, nine women accused Domingo of sexual harassment over several decades. Domingo called the claims "inaccurate."

The Philadelphia Orchestra rescinded Domingo's invite on Tuesday. They said the organization is committed to providing a safe environment.

Famed opera tenor Plácido Domingo will not perform with the Philadelphia Orchestra for their opening night concert in September, the organization said Tuesday.

The orchestra rescinded Domingo's invitation after an explosive report by The Associated Press where eight singers and a dancer accused the 78-year-old singer and conductor of sexual harassment.

The accusations date back to the 1980s and include accounts of inappropriate touching, unwanted kissing and sexually-suggestive overtures, according to the AP.

In a lengthy statement, Domingo told the AP that the accounts were "inaccurate."

"The allegations from these unnamed individuals dating back as many as thirty years are deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate," the statement read in part.

"Still, it is painful to hear that I may have upset anyone or made them feel uncomfortable — no matter how long ago and despite my best intentions. I believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual. People who know me or who have worked with me know that I am not someone who would intentionally harm, offend, or embarrass anyone."

NBC10 has also reached out to Domingo and the Los Angeles Opera where he serves as director for comment.

Domingo, a Spanish-born superstar, has held more than 4,000 performances around the world — more than any other opera star.

He was set to perform pieces of Italian grand opera under the direction of Philadelphia Orchestra conductor and music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on Sept. 18, 2019. The concert is the kickoff to the orchestra's 2019 season.

In a short statement, Philadelphia Orchestra spokeswoman Ashley Burke said the orchestra is "committed to providing a safe, supportive, respectful, and appropriate environment for the Orchestra and staff, for collaborating artists and composers, and for our audiences and communities."

Burke said information on changes to the opening night program will be released at a later date.