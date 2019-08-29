The Philadelphia Museum of Art will raise general admission tickets Oct. 1st. Other changes will "broaden access" to people, the museum said. (Published 39 minutes ago)

It will soon cost more to visit the famed Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Starting Oct. 1, the price of a general admission ticket will rise from $20 to $25, the museum announced in a press release. The price of admission for seniors is also going up, rising from $18 to $25.

The money collected from the fees "provides operating support for the care of the museum's world-renowned collections, the development of internationally recognized exhibitions, and the presentation of public programs and educational activities," according to the museum.

The change in pricing structure is the first since 2012 and places the museum "more in line with general prices charged by other cultural institutions in the city and region," chief executive officer Timothy Rub said.

Despite the hiking of fees for some tickets, other pricing changes will "broaden access" for people, according to the museum's press release.

As part of the changes, youths 18 and younger will be allowed free access, a switch from the old model that set the cutoff age at 12. People with ACCESS and EBT cards, who under the current model are charged $2 for admission, will be allowed in for free when the new pricing structure takes effect.

The museum will also keep its "pay-as-you-wish" policy on Wednesday evenings and on the first Sunday of each month. That policy includes the Rodin Museum during all public hours.

The price of a museum membership and general student fees, too, will remain unchanged.

Below is the new pricing structure that will take effect Oct. 1: