Philly Police Search for Missing Teen With Autism

Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing teen with autism.

Jeffrey McCollum, 19, was last seen Saturday at 10 a.m. on the 3800 block of N. 17th Street. McCollum suffers from autism and has the learning skill of a 7-year-old, police said.

McCollum is a black male with medium complexion and short black hair standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 126 pounds. He was last seen wearing knee length red pajama pants, a tie dye red, blue, white and yellow Polo shirt, black socks and black Nike sneakers. Family members say they’re unsure where he could’ve gone.

If you have any information on McCollum’s whereabouts, please call the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.