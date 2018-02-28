Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will ask city council to pass a 6-percent increase in property taxes to help erase a nearly $1 billion chronic budget deficit plaguing the city's public schools.

Kenney will make the ask during his annual budget address to city council on Thursday morning. He also wants to halt a planned step-down reduction in the Wage Tax.

The city formally takes back control of the School District of Philadelphia from the state-run School Reform Commission, which is dissolving in July. The SRC has run the district for more than 16 years.

Philadelphia public schools have faced draconian funding cuts in recent years that included the closure and merger of schools, staffing cuts, and a lack of supplies. The city will inherit a district that serves more than 134,000 children and is operating with a $900 million budget deficit.

The School District of Philadelphia is by far the largest district in the commonwealth and the eighth-largest in the country, but has historically been one of the most underfunded.

If approved, the plan would eliminate the school district's deficit by 2024. A spokesperson for the mayor's office said the city wants to insulate the district from any state education funding cuts.

So how much will homeowners have to pay under the new proposal? Kenney's office says a homeowner whose property is valued at $113,000 — the average in Philly — would likely see their property tax bill increase by $95 in 2019.

Kenney is not afraid of putting higher taxes in place to fund education. Funds from Kenney's soda tax, which went into effect in 2017, are directed to universal Pre-K programs across the city.

Property taxes in Philadelphia were last increased in 2015 when Kenney was a member of city council. Former Mayor Michael Nutter called for a 9-percent property tax hike to fund Philly schools, but council eventually settled on a 4.5-percent hike. Two years before that, the city underwent a major property reassessment.