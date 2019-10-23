U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, received Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's endorsement, Oct. 23, 2019.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president Wednesday morning because "she will put power in the hands of working class families."

In a video posted to Twitter, Kenney started his endorsement by saying "we are a nation in crisis. We need strong and steady leadership in the White House."

Kenney endorsed Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Kenney is up for re-election Nov. 5. He is expected to easily win against Republican challenger Billy Ciancaglini.

Kenney is a progressive politician and son of a firefighter from South Philadelphia. But his signature achievement in his first term of mayor, the "soda tax," was derided by Sanders, the Democratic socialist U.S. senator from Vermont as a regressive tax that hurts the poor.

The tax on sugary beverage drinks was touted by the Kenney administration as a health initiative.

Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, has risen steadily in the polls recent months, and sits at or near the top of most surveys of voters.

"We need a new president with a big vision and bold ideas to put power in the hands of working Americans," he said in the tweeted video. "We need Elizabeth Warren in the White House."