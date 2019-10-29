Gunman Shoots Man 10 Times in Mayfair - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Gunman Shoots Man 10 Times in Mayfair

The man as well as a 24-year-old man were inside a red Buick Lacrosse on the 7000 block of Algard Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire

By David Chang

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Man Killed in Double Shooting in Mayfair

    A man died from his injuries after he was shot ten times while inside a vehicle in Philadelphia's Mayfair section. A second man in the car was also shot and is in stable condition.

    (Published 2 minutes ago)

    A man died from his injuries after being shot ten times inside a vehicle in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood Tuesday night.

    The man as well as a 24-year-old man were inside a red Buick Lacrosse on the 7000 block of Algard Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

    The first victim was shot ten times throughout the body while the 24-year-old man was shot once in his lower back.

    Both men were taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital. The first man died from his injuries while the second man is in stable condition.

    No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices