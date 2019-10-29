Gunman Shoots Man 10 Times in Mayfair

A man died from his injuries after he was shot ten times while inside a vehicle in Philadelphia's Mayfair section. A second man in the car was also shot and is in stable condition.

The man as well as a 24-year-old man were inside a red Buick Lacrosse on the 7000 block of Algard Street shortly after 8:30 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The first victim was shot ten times throughout the body while the 24-year-old man was shot once in his lower back.

Both men were taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital. The first man died from his injuries while the second man is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.