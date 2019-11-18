What to Know
The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend starts on Friday, November 22 and will end on Sunday, November 24.
Several road closures will be in place for the weekend event.
Take a look at the full list of road closures.
Thousands of runners will race through the city this weekend for the annual Philadelphia Marathon. That means traffic in the area will come to a screeching halt starting Friday. Take a look at all the road closures for the Philly Marathon Weekend:
PHILLY MARATHON CLOSURES ON FRIDAY, NOV. 22
The inner-drive lanes will be closed in both directions on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Friday. All lanes will be open for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.
PHILLY MARATHON CLOSURES ON SATURDAY, NOV. 23
Street closures will be in effect for the Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Institute 8K and Dunkin’ Munchkin Run starting on Saturday at 2 a.m. at the following locations:
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Kelly Drive
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street
- Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street
- 6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street
- 5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- South Penn Square
- Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street
- John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street
- 15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street
- 16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street
- Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street
- 13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street
- Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street
- 34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue
- Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street
- Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street
- 33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue
- Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond
- Mt. Pleasant Drive
- Fountain Green Drive
Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants.
All of the streets, except for Eakins Oval will reopen by 2 p.m. Eakins Oval will be opened by 5 p.m. The inner drive of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will be closed until Sunday at 5 p.m.
“No Parking” regulations will be enforced as part of enhanced security for the Half Marathon. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated starting at 2 a.m. Owners of towed vehicles should contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority.
PHILLY MARATHON CLOSURES ON SUNDAY, NOV. 24
The following streets will be closed starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday:
- 17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street
- 18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street
- 21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- 22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street
- Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street
- 4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets
- Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard
- Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue
- Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street
- Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street
- South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street
- 6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street
- Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 23rd Street
- 22nd Street, from Locust Street to Market Street
- Walnut Street, from 21st Street to 34th Street
- 33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street
- Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street
- 34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue
- Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive
- South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive
- East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic
- Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain
- Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue
- States Drive to Lansdowne Drive
- Lansdowne Drive to Black Road
- Black Road
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Kelly Drive
- The Falls Bridge
- Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue
- Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street
All of the streets will reopen by 5 p.m. on Sunday
SEPTA SERVICE
Several SEPTA bus routes will have detours over the weekend due to the marathon. CLICK HERE for a full list.
REGIONAL RAIL
SEPTA’s Regional Rail will have the following service adjustments for the marathon on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24:
- Media/Elwyn Line: Saturday and Sunday schedule adjustment for INBOUND (toward Center City) trains only.
- Paoli/Thorndale Line: Shuttle Bus substitution between Thorndale/Malvern and Bryn Mawr Stations.
- West Trenton Line: Saturday and Sunday schedule adjustment for OUTBOUND (toward West Trenton) trains only.