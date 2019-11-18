What to Know The Philadelphia Marathon Weekend starts on Friday, November 22 and will end on Sunday, November 24.

Several road closures will be in place for the weekend event.

Take a look at the full list of road closures.

Thousands of runners will race through the city this weekend for the annual Philadelphia Marathon. That means traffic in the area will come to a screeching halt starting Friday. Take a look at all the road closures for the Philly Marathon Weekend:

PHILLY MARATHON CLOSURES ON FRIDAY, NOV. 22

The inner-drive lanes will be closed in both directions on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. on Friday. All lanes will be open for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.

PHILLY MARATHON CLOSURES ON SATURDAY, NOV. 23

Street closures will be in effect for the Philadelphia Half Marathon, Rothman Institute 8K and Dunkin’ Munchkin Run starting on Saturday at 2 a.m. at the following locations:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Kelly Drive

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Market Street, from 6th Street to 16th Street

Chestnut Street, from 5th Street to 8th Street

6th Street, from Market Street to Chestnut Street

5th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

South Penn Square

Juniper Street, from Chestnut Street to Market Street

John F. Kennedy Boulevard, from Juniper Street to 17th Street

15th Street, from Race Street to Chestnut Street

16th Street, from Chestnut Street to Race Street

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Locust Street

Lombard Street, from 5th Street to Broad Street

13th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street, from 12th Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Spring Garden Street

34th Street, from Spring Garden Street to Girard Avenue

Spring Garden Street, from 32nd Street to 34th Street

Girard Avenue, 33rd Street to 38th Street

33rd Street, from Girard Avenue to Cecil B. Moore Avenue

Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Motorists and pedestrians can expect significant delays when trying to cross roads or streets adjacent to the course. Police will allow traffic through intersections along the course, when possible, depending on the flow of the race participants.

All of the streets, except for Eakins Oval will reopen by 2 p.m. Eakins Oval will be opened by 5 p.m. The inner drive of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will be closed until Sunday at 5 p.m.

“No Parking” regulations will be enforced as part of enhanced security for the Half Marathon. All vehicles on the race route will be relocated starting at 2 a.m. Owners of towed vehicles should contact the Philadelphia Parking Authority.

PHILLY MARATHON CLOSURES ON SUNDAY, NOV. 24

The following streets will be closed starting at 2 a.m. on Sunday:

17th Street, from Arch Street to Vine Street

18th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

19th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

20th Street, from Arch Street to Callowhill Street

21st Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

22nd Street, from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th Street to 22nd Street

Arch Street, between 3rd Street and 16th Street

4th Street, between Arch Street and Vine Streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front Street to 7th Street

6th Street, from Bainbridge Street to Market Street

Chestnut Street, from 6th Street to 23rd Street

22nd Street, from Locust Street to Market Street

Walnut Street, from 21st Street to 34th Street

33rd Street, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street

Chestnut Street, from 33rd Street to 34th Street

34th Street, from Chestnut Street to Girard Avenue

Lansdowne Drive, from Girard Avenue to South Concourse Drive

South Concourse Drive, from Lansdowne to West Memorial Hall Drive

East Memorial Hall Drive, from South Concourse to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic, from East Memorial Hall Drive to Catholic Fountain

Belmont Avenue, Montgomery to Parkside Avenue

States Drive to Lansdowne Drive

Lansdowne Drive to Black Road

Black Road

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Kelly Drive

The Falls Bridge

Ridge Avenue, from Schoolhouse Lane to Manayunk Avenue

Main Street, from Ridge Avenue to Conarroe Street

All of the streets will reopen by 5 p.m. on Sunday

SEPTA SERVICE

Several SEPTA bus routes will have detours over the weekend due to the marathon. CLICK HERE for a full list.

REGIONAL RAIL

SEPTA’s Regional Rail will have the following service adjustments for the marathon on Saturday, Nov. 23 and Sunday, Nov. 24:

Media/Elwyn Line: Saturday and Sunday schedule adjustment for INBOUND (toward Center City) trains only.

Paoli/Thorndale Line: Shuttle Bus substitution between Thorndale/Malvern and Bryn Mawr Stations.