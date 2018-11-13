It’s marathon weekend in Philly and that means the city is expecting thousands of new runners -- and a lot of road closures.

What is now the AACR Philadelphia Marathon started small in 1994 with 1,500 participants. Now, as one of the top 10 marathons in the nation, it expects to have nearly 20 times that number in its 25th annual event.

Marathon weekend, which runs Nov. 16 to 18, features:

A free two-day Health & Fitness Expo Friday from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

The Dietz & Watson Half Marathon at 7:30 a.m. Saturday

The Rothman Orthopaedics 8K at 10:45 a.m. Saturday

The Dunkin’ Munchkin races: family activities start at 11 a.m. and the age group dashes and Fun Runs start at 12 p.m. Saturday

The full AACR Marathon at 7 a.m. on Sunday

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the city forecast for runners and spectators. For the 26.2-mile race Sunday, they are predicting sunshine and chilly weather, with low chances of precipitation. Temperatures will hover around the 40s during the day.

Traffic delays are expected and drivers are advised to find alternate routes, avoid areas near the racecourse and allow for extra driving time. When possible, police will allow cross traffic through intersections along the course, police said.

Road closures

On Friday, there will be lane closures on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. On the outer lanes of the road, the lanes closest to the middle of the Parkway will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.

They will reopen for the afternoon rush hour. Inbound, inner lanes from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd Street will remain closed.

On Saturday, Philadelphia no-parking regulations will be strictly enforced and all vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning at 2 a.m. Street closures will be in effect for the Dietz & Watson Half Marathon, the Rothman 8K and the Dunkin’ Munchkin Run from 2 a.m. until 3 p.m.

All affected streets are scheduled to be reopened Saturday by 2 p.m. You can check the complete list of closures here.

On Sunday, Philadelphia no-parking regulations will be strictly enforced and all vehicles on the race route will be relocated beginning at 2 a.m. In addition, the Parkway from 20th to 25th streets will be closed from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other streets along the race course will reopen as runners pass by and the streets are cleaned.

All road closures are expected to be reopened by 6 p.m. on Sunday. Click here for a list of Sunday closures.

Signage for street closures and parking will be posted in advance along the race course, which includes neighborhoods such as Center City, Old City, South Philly, Rittenhouse Square, University City, Powelton Village, Mantua and Fairmount Park for both big races and also East Falls and Manayunk for the full marathon.

Museums are open

If your weekend plans involve visiting a cultural institution along or near the Franklin Parkway, you may want to consider using public transportation. These institutions generally maintain normal weekend hours and include the Barnes Foundation, the Franklin Institute, the Free Library of Philadelphia/Parkway Central Library, the Philadelphia Museum of Art & the Perelman Building Annex, and the Eastern State Penitentiary.

For more information on exhibit hours, admission and parking accommodations, consult each institution’s website or go to the Parkway Museums website.

Saturday road closures:

18th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

19th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

20th Street, from Arch to Callowhill streets

21st Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets

22nd Street, from Spring Garden to Arch streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, from 16th to 22nd streets

Arch Street, from 6th to 16th Street

6th Street, from Market to Chestnut streets

5th Street from Chestnut to Race

South Penn Square

Juniper from Chestnut to Market

John F. Kennedy Blvd., from Juniper to 17th streets

15th Street, from Race to Chestnut streets

16th Street, from Chestnut to Race streets

Race Street, from 6th Street to Columbus Boulevard

Columbus Boulevard (southbound lanes), from Vine Street to Washington Avenue

Southbound off-ramp, from I-95 at Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue, from Columbus Boulevard to Front Street

Front Street, from Washington Avenue to South Street

South Street, from Front to 7th streets

6th Street, from Bainbridge to Locust streets

Lombard from 5th to Broad streets

13th Street from Bainbridge to Chestnut Street

Walnut Street from 6th to 34th streets

34th Street, Walnut to Girard Ave.

Girard Ave., 40th to 33rd St.

33rd St. from Girard to C.B. Moore

Reservoir Drive from 33rd to Diamond Street

Mt. Pleasant Drive

Fountain Green Drive

Kelly Drive

Sunday road closures: