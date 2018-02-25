Philadelphia Man Escapes Masked Gunmen, Runs to Wawa For Help - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Philadelphia Man Escapes Masked Gunmen, Runs to Wawa For Help

By NBC10 Staff

Published 33 minutes ago

    A Philadelphia man who had been bound and hit over the head by attempted robbers escaped his captors and fled to the nearest Wawa for help, police said.

    The ordeal started shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in the Oxford Circle. Two masked gunman kicked open the victim’s front door. He and one other victim were tied up as the suspects demanded money at gunpoint, police said.

    One of the victims managed to break free and ran to a nearby Wawa on Bustleton Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard to find help, investigators said.

    A security officer on duty called police, who later found the second victim restrained and bleeding from his head.

    He was immediately transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

    Investigators are looking for two black men, both dressed in dark clothing, masks and gloves. One man was armed with a black gun and other held a black semi-automatic weapon.

