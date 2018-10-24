Didn't Win the Lottery? You Can Still Get a Free Pizza at a Center City Restaurant - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Didn't Win the Lottery? You Can Still Get a Free Pizza at a Center City Restaurant

Defeat never tasted this good.

By Noah Caruso

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    South Carolina was home to the winning $1.6 billion Mega Millions ticket, which was drawn on Tuesday. However, those who didn't win in the Philadelphia area are getting a prize of their own. 

    The Top Tomato Pizza Kitchen on 1107 Walnut Street in Philadelphia, is giving out a free slice of pizza to anyone who presents their losing lottery ticket. Though not the prize lotto players had in mind, this Philly restaurant wants everyone to win something with their losing ticket. Top Tomato Pizza Kitchen will be running this promotion from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m Thursday. 

    Those who played in the Mega Millions lottery had a 1 in 302.5 million shot in winning the near record-breaking jackpot. The winner is yet to be identified, and has 180 days to claim their winnings.

    Philadelphians have two hours to claim their free slice of pizza.

      

