Video was posted of a man attacking people with a knife in Philadelphia's Fishtown section. A suspect was arrested.

Police arrested a man who they say was caught on video lunging at people with a knife in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood.

Police responded to Front Street and Girard Avenue around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person with a weapon. When they arrived they found a man who they identified as Bertrand Gboko, 34, armed with a knife.

The officers told Gboko to drop the weapon and he did, according to investigators. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Video of the suspect chasing people in the street was posted on Facebook. Police say no one was injured during the incident.