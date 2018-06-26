Passenger Dies on Philly-Bound Flight After Suffering Medical Emergency - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Passenger Dies on Philly-Bound Flight After Suffering Medical Emergency

Officials have not revealed how the person died but said he or she suffered from a medical emergency.

By David Chang

Published 23 minutes ago

    A passenger died after suffering a medical emergency on a flight that landed at Philadelphia International Airport.

    A spokesperson with the airport told NBC10 medics responded to the American Airlines plane which made a normal landing at Philly International around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The unidentified person was pronounced dead.

    Officials have not revealed how the person died but said he or she suffered from a medical emergency unrelated to the flight.

    This story is developing. Check back for updates.

      

