A passenger died after suffering a medical emergency on a flight that landed at Philadelphia International Airport.

A spokesperson with the airport told NBC10 medics responded to the American Airlines plane which made a normal landing at Philly International around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. The unidentified person was pronounced dead.

Officials have not revealed how the person died but said he or she suffered from a medical emergency unrelated to the flight.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.