Smoke could be seen pouring from the roof of the former Inquirer Building in Philadelphia Wednesday.

Firefighters climbed onto the historic building that used to house the Philadelphia Inquirer as smoke could be seen coming from the roof Wednesday morning.

Crews blocked streets around Broad and Callowhill streets in the city's Spring Garden section around 8 a.m. due to the fire, which sent smoke from the roof of the building, which is currently under construction.

No word yet on what caused the blaze or where it originated. No one was hurt, firefighters said.

Broad Street was closed from Vine to Spring Garden streets as firefighters responded to flames.

The building was built in 1924. The Philadelphia Media Network, which owns the Inquirer, sold the building in 2011. The Philadelphia Police Department plans to move its headquarters into the building. The move-in date has yet to be determined.