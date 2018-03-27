Watch the press conference live in the video embedded above starting at 4:30 p.m.

As the loved ones of three family members who were found dead nearly three days after a fire tore through their home continue to demand answers, city officials plan to reveal what they know so far.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel and Licenses & Inspections Commissioner David Perri will speak on the investigation at a press conference at fire headquarters Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.



The fire started at a home, described by officials as an illegal boarding house, along the 1800 block of N. 21st Street near Berk Street around midnight Wednesday during a lull in the major nor'easter that battered the region. That night, a man was found dead inside the home shortly after firefighters arrived. During the firefight, the home's second floor collapsed. Two firefighters were injured and had to be taken to the hospital.

Friday night, nearly 72 hours after the fire, the bodies of 64-year-old Horace McOuellem, his 25-year-old step daughter Alita Johnson, and her 3-year-old son Haashim Johnson were recovered from inside the home.

Family members told NBC10 they called the Philadelphia Fire Department and reported that all three relatives were missing prior to the discovery Friday night. They asked that firefighters go back to the home and search for their bodies.



"I want to know why they waited all this time to go in there and find my granddaughter on the step with her son," Herman Fripp, a family member, said Friday night.

Loved ones also expressed their frustrations during a vigil for the victims Saturday night.

"They took their time just to come out here," said Laleeha, Johnson's cousin. "I had to call 10 different people just for them to do another search."



Thiel said the collapsed floor blocked access to the 3rd floor room where the bodies were found. He also said firefighters were unaware that three other people were in the home during the initial entry and investigation.

"This is the worst thing possible for us. Every fire death is tragic. This is worse than that," Thiel said.

Thiel told NBC10 they'll review the entire response to the fire.

The medical examiner will perform autopsies to determine the cause of death for all three victims.

Loved ones created a gofundme page for funeral expenses.

