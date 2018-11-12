Police are seeking help in finding vehicles and drivers involved in several fatal hit-run accidents in Philadelphia, including one that left a teenager dead.
Police say 50-year-old Brian Jones was crossing Torresdale Avenue near Cottman Avenue in Tacony just before 8:30 p.m. Friday when he was struck by an eastbound car that failed to stop, and about 15 seconds later by a westbound car that also failed to stop. Jones was pronounced dead minutes later.
Shortly after midnight Saturday, a 50-year-old man was found unresponsive on North Randolph Street in North Philadelphia and pronounced dead with injuries officials said were consistent with having been struck by a vehicle.
Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, 17-year-old John Gbaa was struck on Roosevelt Boulevard in the Rhawnhurst neighborhood by a vehicle that fled; he died shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a hospital.
"We are looking for a gray Toyota, possible a Camry or Corolla, and a Mitsubishi Gallant, dark in color, for the Cottman Avenue (crash)," police Capt. Mark Overwise said. "We're also looking fora 2007 or 2008 Chevy Impala for the Roosevelt Boulevard (crash)."
Police hoped that surveillance video and witness accounts could help them track down the drivers.